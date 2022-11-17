Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.12. 120,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,639. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

