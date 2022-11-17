Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after buying an additional 26,888,421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,275,000 after buying an additional 560,260 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 699,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after buying an additional 269,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 141,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 36,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

