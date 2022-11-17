Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,568. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

