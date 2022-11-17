Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.59. 195,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $161.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

