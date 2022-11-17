Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

