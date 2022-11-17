Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 52,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

