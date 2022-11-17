Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SANM. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

