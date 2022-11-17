Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SANM. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Sanmina Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.