Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About Sarama Resources

(Get Rating)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.