Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BFS opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading

