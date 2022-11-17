Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 439,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 116,451 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 234,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

