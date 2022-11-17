Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Trimmed by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after buying an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after buying an additional 362,299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after buying an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

