Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

