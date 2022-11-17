SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

