Scotiabank Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.75

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. Analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

