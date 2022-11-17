Scotiabank Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$45.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.98.

STLC stock traded down C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.04. 275,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

