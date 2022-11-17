Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.25 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $448.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

