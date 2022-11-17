SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.23). Approximately 1,312,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,664,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.23).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,050.00.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

In related news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($11,985.90). In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($11,985.90). Also, insider Sarika Patel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($26,792.01).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

