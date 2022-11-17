SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.23). Approximately 1,312,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,664,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.23).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,050.00.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.