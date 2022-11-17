SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

SE stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $324.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

