Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Lessened by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 310,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

