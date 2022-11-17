Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.01 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $13,223.79 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00120951 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00239082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00029087 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00473786 USD and is down -9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $35,308.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

