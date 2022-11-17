SelfKey Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

