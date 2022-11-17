Selway Asset Management Buys 1,380 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 1,539,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,714,232. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

