Selway Asset Management Buys 800 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,976 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,548. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

