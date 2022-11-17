Selway Asset Management Buys 825 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 1,288,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,226,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

