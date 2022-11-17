Selway Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 438,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,519,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

