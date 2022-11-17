Selway Asset Management Purchases 900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 176,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

