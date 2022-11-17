Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selway Asset Management owned 0.15% of Camping World worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Camping World by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 506.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 20,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,364. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.