Senior (LON:SNR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.15) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Price Performance

SNR opened at GBX 121.74 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.23 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.16. The company has a market capitalization of £510.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,057.90.

Insider Activity at Senior

About Senior

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,344.30).

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.