SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 6,238 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 87,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 60,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

PFD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,604. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

