SFI Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

SFI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

