SFI Advisors LLC Purchases 2,789 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up about 2.7% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,809,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBUY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.67. 5,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,831. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

