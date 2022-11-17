SFI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up 1.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 694.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $82.31.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

