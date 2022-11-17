Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $65.67 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00004540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $65.67 million and $2.33 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,172,714 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

