Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Decreases By 13.9%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 552,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.1 days.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. FIX lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

