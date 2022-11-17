Short Interest in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Increases By 5.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 22,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,716 shares of company stock worth $1,578,866. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,500,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 107,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.