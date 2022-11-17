Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Drops By 16.7%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 42.8% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 107,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

