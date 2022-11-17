Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Drops By 11.0%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AtriCure Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of ATRC opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

