Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Rises By 13.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHM. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Autohome Stock Down 7.6 %

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 500,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

