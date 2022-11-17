Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Decreases By 11.3%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 599,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Avista Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Further Reading
