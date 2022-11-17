Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Increases By 7.1%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AXFOF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.
