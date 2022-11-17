Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Increases By 7.1%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AXFOF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

