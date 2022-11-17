Short Interest in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Increases By 8.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after buying an additional 263,345 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

