Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rises By 11.3%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 118,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,808 shares of company stock worth $90,099. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,038. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

