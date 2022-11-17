Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Decreases By 11.9%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Approximately 25.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 268,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,887. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

