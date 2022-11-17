Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Drops By 18.5%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000.

BSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 62,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

