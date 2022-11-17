Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declines By 10.9%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

DHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

