Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Increases By 13.7%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,500 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 855,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 352,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,373,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,569,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,101,000 after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

