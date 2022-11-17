Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Declines By 14.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 1,398,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,771. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

