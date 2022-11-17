Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Declines By 11.0%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Insider Activity at Celcuity

In related news, Director Richard Nigon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $7,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at $1,410,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

