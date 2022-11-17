Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Declines By 11.0%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Celcuity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $18.92.
Insider Activity at Celcuity
In related news, Director Richard Nigon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $7,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
