Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Rises By 11.4%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 138,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $684.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

