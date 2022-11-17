Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Rises By 11.4%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Central Puerto Price Performance
Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 138,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $684.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
See Also
