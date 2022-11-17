Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Drops By 12.0%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of Conifer stock remained flat at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

