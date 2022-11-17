Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Drops By 12.0%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Conifer Stock Performance
Shares of Conifer stock remained flat at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.
